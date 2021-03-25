A charity golf tournament with a heart

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Phillip Seagal lost his father to cancer 3 years ago but he refused to let his legacy fade. He decided to hold a charity golf tournament to help local charities and to fund cancer research.

The 3rd annual Philip Segal III, Memorial Golf tournament and fundraiser will take place on Thursday, June 10 at Grandover Resort and Spa. "Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID, so we are thrilled to be holding this year’s tournament at Grandover, and looking forward to a large field of golfers,” said Philip Segal IV. “It will be a fun day for everyone, but it’s also an opportunity for us to raise lots of money for local charities.”