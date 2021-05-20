A great way to eat fresh and support local farmers

Lowes Foods' Carolina Crate Program is back and promises the freshest produce delivered right to your car.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's a simple concept. You pay for a subscription and every Saturday you drive up to your local Lowes Foods and get a crate full of food brought right to your car.

The Carolina Crate Program is back and better than ever.

Subscriptions are available now through May 29. The Carolina Crate is Lowes Foods special version of what is widely known as a CSA or “Community Supported Agriculture” box that is filled every week with an assortment of fresh, local fruits and vegetables.

Each Carolina Crate contains six to eight varieties of produce, which have been selected based on what is at its peak. Each box weighs ten to twelve pounds and feeds a household of 2 to 4 people. Those who purchase a full seasonal subscription for $300 will receive a Carolina Crate each Saturday for ten weeks from June 12 until August 14. Full subscriptions also include a free year of Lowes Foods To Go drive-up shopping service. Half subscriptions are available for $150 for five consecutive weeks beginning either June 12 or July 17.

“Our Carolina Crate program is the perfect way for families to enjoy produce at its peak and at the same time, support local, small farmers right here in the Carolinas,” Lowes Foods President Tim Lowe said. “The surprise of discovering what has been harvested each week is part of the fun.”

Shoppers simply pull up to a Lowes Foods To Go lane at the front of the store to pick up their fresh produce. One of Lowes Foods’ personal shoppers will bring out the Carolina Crate and load it into your car. Shoppers also can pick up their regular Lowes Foods To Go shopping orders at the same time.