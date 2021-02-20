A museum to honor those linemen that keep our lights on

The International Linemen Museum in Shelby, NC honors the unsung heroes.

SHELBY, N.C. — When the job was first created there was a 50% chance of dying on the job. Power linemen were first introduced to our country in the late 1800s. And even though safety regulations are in place and technology has made it somewhat safer they are still usually listed in the top 10 most dangerous jobs in the world.

All the more reason they deserve to be honored. And their place of respect lies in Shelby, NC.

"We started this with the idea of honoring these guys who literally risk their lives everyday all in the name of allowing the rest of us to relax in our homes with electricity to keep us comfortable," said museum co-founder Andy Price, "This is a place that shows how the technology has changed over the years but more importantly it shows their commitment and bravery."