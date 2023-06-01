A passion for fashion! NC A&T grad launches clothing collection on SHEIN

After applying last Spring, Victoria Harris landed a deal with SHEIN. She said the 10-piece collection focuses on the independent woman.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A reservations sales counselor by day and a custom fashion designer by night. A North Carolina A&T State University graduate is living out her fashion dreams after snagging a major deal with an online retail company.

Fashion is more than just a passion for clothing designer Victoria Harris. It's a lifestyle. The North Carolina A&T graduate attributes much of her success to the university's fashion merchandising and design program.



"My amazing mentors, advisors, professors,” Harris said. “They've always pushed me to go outside of my boundaries. I was in fashion shows, Greensboro Fashion Week, they pushed me to do my own show."

That motivation is certainly paying off. After applying in April of 2022, Harris landed a deal with SHEIN. SHEIN is an online global fashion and lifestyle retailer.

“It was a great experience it took about 8 months coordinating with their manufacturing team in China,” Harris said. “Going through design samples, having bulk production, and then on December 26 it launched on their website and so it's here!"

Harris said the 10-piece collection focuses on the independent woman who loves high-class luxury fashion.



“Not being too covered up, but also showing a little skin, showing a little sexy side, having some casual outfits,” Harris said. “Outfits you can mix and match together.



Since the launch, Harris said the reception has been great with one piece selling out in just a few days.

“If you have a passion or desire or just anything in mind, go for it,” Harris said. “You never know what opportunity may come your way and I always say closed mouths do not get fed. So, talk to whoever you need to talk to. Put yourself out there and just have fun with it."