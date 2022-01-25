A regional hospice facility is asking for your help.

Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care is using its re-sale shops to fund its heartwarming mission.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — If you've ever needed the assistance of a hospice facility then you are fully aware of how invaluable they are.

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care is hoping to raise more money by asking people to donate clean clothing, furniture, and household items to their Re-Sale Shoppes located in Mount Airy and Sparta.

In the latter part of 2021, both Re-Sale Shoppes closed temporarily for freshening and a new look. “We spruced up the stores and became more selective with inventory,” said Sara Tavery, Senior Director of Philanthropy for Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care. “We want our customers to enjoy shopping at our thrift boutiques where they can discover a fabulous find every time they shop.”

Proceeds from their Re-Sale Shoppes help pay for hospice care and related services for uninsured and underinsured patients in our communities. Every purchase benefits hospice patients and families in need.

The shops mostly need household items and clothing but the store managers will not accept items that are broken, soiled, or have unpleasant odors.

In addition to new and gently used items, the Re-Sale Shoppes need volunteers to sort donations, tag items, set up store displays, and assist customers. Tavery added, “We’re looking for cheerful volunteers who like to put together fashion-forward outfits, create tablescapes, and interact with shoppers.”