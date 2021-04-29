A small business boom could be on the horizon

A High Point man agrees and he's going in head first with a new brewery for downtown.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Some say it is a strange time to open a business...or is it. It seems financial experts are starting to talk about how right now may be the perfect time to open a business as people start to venture out more and more.

"We actually hear from locals how desperate they are to get back out into the community and the restaurants and bars," said Paddled South Brewery owner Patrick Watterson, "So we thought to ourselves., 'this is the time."

The brewery is scheduled to open on North Main St in High Point in late May.

"Also we are watching Governor Cooper's changes in the restrictions and it looks like we may be at 75% capacity being allowed when we open and changing to 100% allowed by June first. That's what we are hoping for," continued Watterson.