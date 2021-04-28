A statewide town hall to bring awareness to Alzheimer's

WFBMC and the NAACP are teaming up to bring you some shocking statistics about race and Alzheimer's.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Almost everyone has been touched by Alzheimer's at one time or another. Whether it is through a direct relative or through a friend we all are aware of how devastating this disease is for families.

But did you know that the black population is 2 to 3 times more likely to get Alzheimer's than other races? Dr. Lamonte Williams wants to stop this.

"This Statewide Town Hall is designed to provide awareness, advocacy, and additional opportunities for those with an interest around Alzheimer’s, Dementia, and Memory Loss Prevention," said Williams, "Experts in research, medical clinic, spiritual, and caregiving areas will provide up-to-date, current, and reliable information to help you and your family be better informed in your decision making."

Willimas says even the Hispanic population is 1.5 times more likely to get it.

"We must get more minorities involved in research and testing. It would be a travesty if a cure was developed but it didn't have the same effect on minorities because they weren't involved in the studies," added Williams.

The town hall is virtual and you need to register to be a part of it.