A Triad city is winning national awards for its bridges

Winston-Salem's Salem Parkway project is in the running for a national award.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Salem Parkway project was an immense project by NC DOT that collaborated with the city of Winston-Salem and the Creative Corridors Coalition.

Creative Corridors helped fund the improvements such as two pedestrian bridges designed by world-renowned architects and landscape architects. Some of the projects included more aesthetic features such as enhanced fencing, landscaping, and brick retaining walls.

Having won as the South’s top highway project, the rebuild of Business 40/Salem Parkway is now in the running for the 2021 People’s Choice Award as the best highway project of the year in the United States. The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials gives the winning community $10,000 for a charity or transportation scholarship of its choosing!