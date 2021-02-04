Alamance County makes Easter baskets for local girl and kids battling cancer

Five-year-old Ellie Grace was admitted to the hospital in March and has been there ever since. Her community is stepping up for kids fighting with her.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Chemo at 10:00 and then they're going to change out her port access so it's a little busy but it's good," Whitney Sutton said.

A good day now is much different for her than it was a month ago. She and her husband are staying at UNC Children's hospital with their 5 year old daughter, Ellie Grace. She's battling B Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, or ALL.

"We're in the first 30 days which is the induction for treatment so it's a lot of steroids and chemotherapy," Sutton said.

Ellie Grace went to the hospital on March 17th and it's where she'll be the next few weeks, even on Easter.

"We had been seeing our pediatrician for swollen lymph nodes, she had really swollen lymph nodes and they weren't going away," Sutton said.

On March 26th, Whitney did a live video to update her followers.

"'And they were like can we send Ellie Easter baskets?'" Sutton said. "And our church is already doing something for her and family's already doing something for her, so she's pretty much good on Easter baskets and another friend was like what about the rest of the kids on the floor."

A week later and all kids on the fifth and sixth floors of UNC Children's Hospital will get a special Easter basket from Ellie's Army.

"Wow, cold chills. It's just, it's so humbling to see it first hand. People are just rallying behind us, the community is like, it's got two events going for us when we come home and then just the Easter baskets, it's something that seems kind of mundane, like getting a kid an Easter basket, but here in the hospital, it's just such a, it's just such a bright brightness," Sutton said.