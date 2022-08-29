All Pets Considered celebrates 30 years of success in Greensboro

All Pets Considered started as a unique twist to pet stores. It's still growing to this day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thirty years ago, a pet store opened its doors in Greensboro and redefined what a pet store is.

"Back then the normal pet store had everything from dogs and cats to fish and hamsters. They sold pets, of course," said the general manager of All Pets Considered, Alison Schwartz. "But the owner decided not to do that but instead to create a store that not only supplied the best foods and supplements for pets but would guide people to reputable breeders and businesses that have the best in mind for your pet."

With so many small businesses dropping left and right it's an amazing feat to last three decades. Schwartz says it's all because they were never afraid to change with the times.

"The willingness to evolve is the reason for our success. We listened to the customers and changed with their needs," continued Schwartz, "We went from focusing on dogs and cats to watching people during the pandemic start to adopt small animals. As a result, we more than doubled our small animal section."