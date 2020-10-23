A grant program for businesses focused on community health

The American Heart Association has teamed up with Blue Cross Blue Shield to help small businesses.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In a time like this its good to know those small businesses who are trying to keep us all healthy can get something in return.

The American Heart Association has teamed up with Blue Cross Blue Shield NC to offer mini-grants to promote heart health in the Triad.

Community partners are eligible for mini-grants ranging from $2,500 - $10,000 to support heart-healthy policies and environments. Community members, including individuals, churches, senior centers, community health centers, housing authority, historically black colleges and universities, community colleges, city and county government, hospitals, employers, and others in Guilford and Forsyth Counties are welcome to apply.

The businesses can use the grants for things like:

Updating kitchen equipment to make it easier to store healthy food;

Equipment and materials for food distribution and/or food access point;

Materials to implement chronic disease self-monitoring & care, such as a BP cuff loaner program;

Educational materials to implement food security screenings at a meal site or community center, etc.;

Signage and promotion of heart-healthy policies;

Offsetting the cost of a pricing incentive for healthy foods;

Offsetting staffing expenses (salary, travel) for promoting healthier spaces; and/or

Strategies addressing COVID-related complications related to nutrition security or access to care;

Other strategies to improve heart-healthy spaces.

If you want to apply head to The American Heart Association online and fill out the application.