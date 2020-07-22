Art camp inspires kids and expands horizons

The Surry Arts Council's week-long camp explores all types of art and offers hands-on experimentation.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — When we think of an art camp for kids we have images in our heads of finger painting and making collages out of magazine clippings. But the visual arts camp at The Surry Arts Council is a whole different animal.

"We really try to expand their horizons and expose them to artists and art methods that they may not study until college." said art teacher Madi Matanick.

"The kids will learn about an artist, like yesterday we studied Salvador Dali, and then I walk them through a project where they learn the basics of that style of art." continued Matanick.

The week-long course goes on for several weeks with each week focusing on different age groups. The Surry Arts Council's website has all the information you need if you want to enroll your child.