WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Catherine Deaton teaches art at Oak Grove High School in Winston-Salem. With art being such a huge part of her life and a way to express what sometimes can't be said, she decided to offer a vehicle to let people "get it off their chest."

"First, I reached out to my students and asked them to draw, paint, sculpt or whatever they wanted to do to let their art form express what the pandemic looks like through their eyes," Deaton said.

The website is taking off and getting new submissions daily. That's exactly what Catherine wanted.

"I hope this thing goes worldwide. I believe that art allows people to express directly from the soul and not just from the hands." Deaton said.

If you are interested in seeing the art or maybe want to submit some yourself, you can go to the website.

RELATED: Artist with autism creates balloon sculptures to thank essential workers

RELATED: Banksy donates painting honoring health care workers to UK hospital