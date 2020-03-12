Asheboro man starts Facebook group to help provide Christmas gifts for families in need

Robert Baker started "Christmas Gifts for Kids" back in 2017 in honor of his late mother. Since then, he's provided gifts for more than 750 kids across the world.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro man is following in the footsteps of his late mother to bring joy to Triad children.

Robert Baker started a Facebook group called "Christmas Gifts for Kids."

He created it three years ago after his mom Linda passed away from pancreatic cancer.

"I was looking for a way to try to do something in her honor and her memory that wouldn't leave us devastated," Baker said.

Growing up they didn't have much, but his mother always found a way to give back to other families. So Baker started the group as a way to keep her spirit alive.

The goal was to find just one family to sponsor, but it quickly grew.

"I honestly feel like if she was down here right now, she probably wouldn't even know how to use the phone or use the tablet to figure out how to get on there and check it," Baker said. "But after she asked me to show her how to maneuver around she would be tickled with every single one of the posts that she saw of one of these families that's getting sponsored because now it's not even local it's all over the world. "

In all, the group has provided gifts for more than 750 kids---some as far as Australia, the Philippines, and France.