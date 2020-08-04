With gyms closed many are trying to navigate the unfamiliar world of at-home workouts. After a few weeks, you may be looking for a new routine or just some new motivation.Four 2 Five's Maddie Gardner had a training session with personal trainer, Tray Thomas, who created a workout just for you.

For this workout you’ll need a few household items:

Water bottles

Laundry detergent, or gallons of water or milk

A broom

A towel

A backpack filled with a few heavy books.

Thomas says it’s not the equipment that matters, "I think we get so caught up as passing by that same machine are going through with our same rap every day we kind of lose sight of what working out is really about."

WARMUP

Grab your broom and hold it out in front of you. Bring your feet hip-width apart. Take a big step back with your right foot and come into a lunge while you bring your broom overhead and stretch. Then bring your feet back together. Repeat 10 times alternating feet.

INCH WORM TO PUSH UP

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Fold forward and walk your hands out until you are in a high plank position. Complete one push-up before walking your hands back to your toes and standing up. Complete 10 reps.

UP DOWN PLANK TO REAR DELT FLY

Place your water bottle down on the ground and come into a high-plank position with the bottle under your chest. Lower down to your right forearm, then your left. Press up to your right hand, then your left. Then grab the bottle with your right hand and extend your arms straight out to your right side. Complete 10 reps on the right and then repeat on the left side.

SQUAT TO CURL

Now grab your laundry detergent or gallon jugs and bring your feet hip-width apart. Squat down and as you come up curl your "weights" to your shoulders. Complete 10 reps.

BOOK BAG SQUAT THEN ELBOW TO KNEE

Grab your book bag filled with books and place it on your back. Bring your hands behind your head. Squat down and as you come up lift your right knee to tap your left elbow. Repeat 20 times alternating sides.

BOOK BAG SQUAT TO UP RIGHT ROW

Now bring your book bag in front of you and grab it with two hands. You can turn it to the side if you're shorter. Bring your feet wider than your hips. Squat down and as you lift bring the book bag to your chest and your elbows wide. Complete 15 reps.

HIGH PLANK WITH LEG RAISE

Find a smooth surface and bring a towel with you. Come into a high-plank position and bring the towel under your right toes. Slide your right leg out and up and then bring it back in line with your left leg. Repeat 15 reps on the right and 15 on the left.

COUCH CUSHION RUSSIAN TWIST

For the final exercise grab a couch cushion and come to a seated position. Bring the cushion in between your hands and float your toes off of the floor. Twist side to side bringing the cushion with you to fire up your obliques.

Connect with Tray on Facebook and Instagram.