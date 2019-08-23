ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman born on Aug. 25 is celebrating a milestone birthday!

Doris Hardy was born in 1919 and spent her life in Atlanta, according to A.G. Rhodes Nursing Home.

She worked for Coca-Cola in the Atlanta-based company's foodservice departments, where she received numerous awards for her service.

She was married to her husband Charlie for 50 years and had four children - two sons and two daughters.

Hardy's hobbies over the years ranged from shopping to baking to cooking, but she always had her faith. She is a lifelong member of Zion Grove Baptist Church and enjoys attending church services. She also loves spending time with her family.

A.G. Rhodes

Hardy was also crowned "Ms. A.G. Rhodes 2019” in a recent pageant.

Join us in wishing her a very happy birthday!

