Attaining the American dream: A Triad man's long journey

Didi Awaka and his family migrated from West Africa to the Triad and it was a difficult time. But today they are close to getting a new home.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Didi Awaka's journey is not typical. Leaving his home on the Ivory Coast and coming to the United States with only the clothes on his back and $100 was a daunting task. But he did it. Leaving his wife behind he went to carve them a new future in the land of opportunity.

"The best thing that happened to me was meeting Mrs. Donovan from First Presbyterian Church. She led me through everything from immigration processes to going back to school to get my degree," said Awaka, "And now she is the godmother to my children.

Donovan even advised Awaka to get a nursing degree citing that the healthcare industry will always be there. Now Awaka is getting his masters in Applied Sciences. And thanks to Habitat for Humanity he, his wife and their 2 kids will have a home for the first time.

"Growing up in Africa we would all sleep in one room and sometimes on the floor. But thanks to the good people that surround me these days my kids will each have their own room. I am so thankful," continued Awaka.

They should move into the new house before the school year starts.