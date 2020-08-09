Is the best grill cleaner already in your pantry?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I've been reading a great deal about how some homemade products can challenge and sometimes do a better job than the products most of us buy. So with summer coming to a close I wanted to give my grill grates a good solid cleaning. Now, don't get me wrong, I grill in the fall and even winter but it just makes sense.

So I went to the internet and I kept seeing people praising the results of using baking soda and water to clean their grill. So off I went to test it. It's pretty simple. One part water to 3 parts baking soda. It's kind of a paste but when I scrubbed with it I was amazed. Check out the results above.