GREENSBORO, N.C. — We hear of breweries opening all over the state but for the city of Burlington this was a first. Beer Works is cranking out pints and plates faster than they ever imagined. In fact they haven't been open for a year yet and when we shot this story people were staring in the windows to see if they were open yet.

The brewery is one of many downtown renovations that are transforming the district. Our Eric Chilton got a chance to take a look around to see what all the fuss is about. Come along!