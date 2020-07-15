A Greensboro favorite is making it easy to give back

Biscuitville will give you a free biscuit if you donate blood between now and Sunday!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you are a true southerner you really don't need another reason to eat a biscuit or a biscuit sandwich...but here's one anyway!

The folks at Biscuitville have been dishing out great southern standards for 54 years now and this time they are giving back in a different way.

"We heard that blood supplies were low during the pandemic and what a horrible stat to hear about when the world is in such a troublesome time. So we decided to give away a few biscuits with the hopes that people will donate blood." said Alon Vanterpool of Biscuitville.

The company has a special offer that runs through the weekend. Donate blood at participating donation centers and you get a coupon for a free biscuit sandwich.

"Its the least we can do to do our part to pull the community together in a way that helps all of us. You never know when you might be the one needing that blood." said Vanterpool.