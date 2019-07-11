Earlier this week, Britney Spears, revealed in an Instagram post that "body language is everything." She says she suffers from low self-esteem. And working on her body language with her gym coach through exercises has helped her feel better.

I think that Britney is spot on and her response is insightful. So many times when you think of self-esteem, you think about how you feel about yourself and what you tell yourself. You don't tend to think about your thoughts impacting your body language.

When you feel bad, you tend to close up or show closed body language. You tend to withdraw in yourself. For example, you keep arms and legs tight within your body. You might slouch your shoulders (like Britney mentioned). You might look down or away from the person who's talking to you. They might give you a compliment, but you give a half-smile or none at all.

When you're feeling good about yourself, you tend to open up, have open body language. You tend to take up space. You stand with your feet hip distance apart. When you sit in a chair you take up space, in a figure 4, or sprawled out. You tend have your chin up. It's like you tackle life straight on.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline and I'll get back to you.