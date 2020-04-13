WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A pair of siblings who were sick of doing nothing during the stay-at-home order opened a bagel business to give back to those in need.

17-year-old Posey Lester-Niles and 20-year-old brother Finn stared "Boneshaker Bagels" a few weeks ago.

"They used to call bikes boneshaker bikes because they were on tires without rims and so you could imagine going down cobblestone and it really shakes your body," Posey said.

The business started after Posey watched a tutorial on how to make bagels on youtube.

"I made a batch and kind of thought to give some to our neighbors and then we were like we can make this bigger," she said.

The pair makes three dozen bagels a day and hand delivers them by bike throughout Winston-Salem. They have a few customers in Kernersville so they drive those orders over.

Customers can choose from flavors like plain, sea salt and rosemary, sundried tomato and basil, cinnamon and sugar, or everything.

"So we take orders until that fills up and then we take orders for the next day and right now we are full until May," Posey said. "W are not really taking orders anymore."

They ask for a donation of $8 for each half-dozen and $15 for each dozen.

A dozen handmade Boneshaker Bagels.

Posey Lester-Niles

All proceeds go to a charity of the customer's choice.

"So people have been donating to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels, and the Second Harvest Food Bank," Posey said.

The process is pretty intensive.

"You have to make them the night before. So you make the dough, let it rise, knead the dough, form the bagels, and then you leave them in the refrigerator overnight," Posey explained.

Then in the morning, they boil, top, and bake the bagels.

Posey even designed the print that's placed on each bag. She said it's worth the hard work.

Posey Lester-Niles designed a print for the bags they deliver to customers after taking a printmaking class online.

Posey Lester-Niles

"We have to work together as a community and support the local economy and donating is a really helpful way to do that," Posey said.

As of Sunday, they raised more than $1,000.

The siblings plan to retire this business in May as they head to their summer jobs in Vermont. But they've encouraged four of their friends to start bread businesses in their city and donate the money to charity.

You can follow Posey and Finn's journey on Instagram.

