ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — You've heard the term, "social distancing," by now - it's a way to limit the number of people out and about to slow the spread of the germs. If that doesn't give you a reason to stay home, perhaps the words of an 8-year-old boy in Alamance County will.

Jackson Wall has pulmonary hypertension - a condition that affects his lungs. He's high-risk for complications from the coronavirus and even at young age, he understands why it's important that we all do our part.

"We just want to tell people to please stay home and if you don’t absolutely have to go out, don’t, because even if you are not showing symptoms you could be walking around out there and spreading the virus to other people that are immuno-compromised or could be very seriously affected by it," his mom, Jayna Wall said.

Jackson and his two younger brothers haven't left the house in three weeks. The family always takes extra precautions during cold and flu season but they've stepped up their cleaning routine during the pandemic.

In 2017 Jackson was hospitalized twice due to complications from other respiratory viruses.

"We’ve been down the road with other viruses in the hospital," Jayna said. "Still, it’s always scary especially when it gets to that point of having to be hospitalized but I know God has helped us get through those situations each time."

The Wall family say God's promises are keeping them going through this scary time, and it's not the first time they've turned to faith.

Or, as Jackson says, "He’s gotten us through a lot of things."