A Triad coffee company started by an 8-year-old continues to grow

He suffered a traumatic brain injury as a child, but he has turned into quite the entrepreneur.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It is an amazing story. An 8-year-old boy named Cam who suffers from a traumatic brain injury started a coffee shop a few years back. But that coffee shop has turned into so much more.

"We began occasionally setting up a coffee stand, offering people a great cup of coffee made by a super dude. Cam would serve fresh coffee while learning lessons of entrepreneurship, social and relationship skills, math, and the importance of goal setting. To our surprise, Cam enjoyed it so much that we decided to found what Cam’s Coffee Co is today. What started as a weekend pop-up style shop has now grown into a thriving business, providing coffee locally and across the United States," said Cam's mom Latasha.

"We are now setting our sights on opening a factory to produce the coffee, as well as employ individuals with challenges who need a dependable income," Latasha said. "We hope Cams Coffe Company will be that place."