Panthers QB Cam Newton nominated for NC's highest honor

Rep. Alma Adams nominated Newton for the highest awards in North Carolina and South Carolina for his work on and off the field in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has been nominated for two of the most prestigious honors in the Carolinas.

U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, a Democrat who represents North Carolina's 12th District, nominated Newton for North Carolina's Order of the Long Leaf Pine. Adams made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, asking Gov. Roy Cooper to award Newton for everything he's done for Charlotte and the Carolinas.

Among those who have received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine are Maya Angelou, Dale Earnhardt, Andy Griffith, Michael Jordan and Dean Smith.

Adams also nominated Newton for the Order of the Palmetto, the highest award a civilian can earn in South Carolina.

"I'm proud to nominate Carolina Panthers legend Cam Newton for the Order of the Long Leaf Pine and the Order of the Palmetto, the highest awards given by the governors of the Carolinas," Adams tweeted. "Thanks Cam for all you've done for Charlotte and the Carolinas."

On #NationalHatDay, I'm proud to nominate Carolina @Panthers legend @CameronNewton for the Order of the Long Leaf Pine and the Order of the Palmetto, the highest awards given by the governors of the Carolinas.



Thanks Cam for all you've done for Charlotte and the Carolinas. pic.twitter.com/p9jWx8vxl5 — Rep. Alma Adams (@RepAdams) January 15, 2022

Newton returned to Charlotte midway through the 2021 season, signing with the Panthers after Sam Darnold suffered an injury. His impact was immediately felt as the 2015 NFL MVP scored two touchdowns in his first game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Newton's off-field work was recognized by Adams in the nomination.

"Since 2012, the Cam Newton Foundation has given over $5 million to support schools, students, faculty and nonprofits," Adams wrote.

