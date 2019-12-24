ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of glowing lights were sparkling outside of Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital Monday night.

This is the first year for the event called 'Light Up Glennon' and this is the second time they did it this season.

Several hundred people were on the grounds of the hospital singing Christmas carols and shining flashlights or lighting up their cell phones.

Being in the hospital can be isolating for children and families, especially this time of year.

But this idea sparked as a way to show them they do have support.

Patients shined their lights through the window and hundreds shined their lights right back.

One of those patients was 11-year-old James Williams. He had a heart transplant just 10 days ago and will be spending the holidays in the hospital.

"Kids want that Christmas spirit and it's good when they shine their lights; it cheers up the place. It takes your mind off things a little bit. It means a lot to the kids here. It definitely does," James said.

It's the first year Cardinal Glennon did this, but they plan to continue and make it a tradition.

