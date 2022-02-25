Celebrating 75 years of incredible deals

The Junior League of Greensboro's Bargain Box is an institution in the Triad.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — "It really dates back to the 1930s but it became the Bargain Box we know today just before World War II," said manager Randall Arail, "It wasn't called The Bargain Box back then but it was the same basic idea."

The second-hand clothing store sends all of its proceeds back into the community through a variety of "giving back" kind of organizations including The Junior League.

"We took a break from the store during the war but came roaring back after it ended," continued Arail, "And today the same concept exists. Incredible clothing at incredible prices."

Shoppers have always bragged about the deals you can find there and over the years it has a reputation of getting expensive designer items that you won't find at regular thrift stores.

"We really want this store to go on for 75 more years with the same promises and deliveries," said Junior League President Tyson Strandberg.