‘It’s been tough, but we have to stay strong for her’ | 4-year-old recovering from kidney transplant

The young Charlotte girl had been struggling with complete kidney failure for nearly two years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Earlier this month, 4-year-old Shylah Lee received the blessing she and her family and her family had been praying for — a kidney transplant. But now begins an all-new road to recovery for a little girl who has already faced some big challenges.

At just eight months old, Shylah was diagnosed with Nephrotic Syndrome — a rare kidney disease. After doctors spent a year doctors seeking solutions, young Shylah eventually suffered complete kidney failure and was placed on dialysis.

"Dialysis took so much out of her it was a lot," mom Shannon Talbert said. "Just watching her every day was just painful."

But with news of a kidney transplant available came new hope. On October 5, Shylah rang the victory bell at Levine Children’s Hospital after completing a successful transplant.

And now begins the recovery.

“It’s going to take time," Talbert said. “Multiple appointments, adjusting medications to make sure she doesn’t reject the kidney.”

And on top of putting in lots of time—we’re told lots of money is needed too.

“Just caring for her financially it’s a lot,” Talbert said. “It’s been hard, it's been tough, but we have to stay strong for her.”

As the recovery continues, Shylah’s family says they look forward to spending many more days with the young girl and her unbeatable personality.

“Oh my God, a personality that’s out of this word. She’s very sassy.”

Trust me you don’t want to miss this cute face 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/gbmDSiYmn2 — Briana Harper (@BriHarperTV) October 28, 2020