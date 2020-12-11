Cheerwine recipes from chefs and mixologists across the state

GREENSBORO, N.C. — To give Southern families fresh inspiration for their holiday meals, Cheerwine has partnered with 11 talented Carolina chefs and mixologists to release Cheerwine recipes for everything from shortcakes to duck confit.
Cheerwine’s partners represent a range of styles -- from a BBQ pitmaster to one of the South’s most famous biscuit makers.
Locally, chef Jody Morphus of Blue Denim is featuring his duck confit with a reduced sauce that uses Cheerwine.
Each of the chefs created a recipe featuring Cheerwine, perfect to enjoy with one of the mixologist’s festive beverages starring Cheerwine Holiday Punch.
Asheville
Joe Nicol – Asheville mixologist: Carolina Christmas
Katey Ryder – Golden Pineapple: Ho Ho Retro Punch
Ashleigh Shanti – Benne on Eagle: Cheer Brine
Charlotte
Carrie Morey – Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit: Cheerwine Frosted and Cherry-soaked Shortcakes
Greg Williams – What the Fries: Cheerwine Bread Pudding
Adam Spears – Local Loaf: Cheerwine Pop Tarts
Charleston
Carrie Morey – Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit: Cheerwine Frosted and Cherry-soaked Shortcakes
James Bolt – The Gin Joint: Everything Nice
Anthony DiBernardo – Swig & Swine: Cheerwine Char Sui
The Triangle
Brandon Sharp - Hawthorne & Wood (Chapel Hill): Toasted Chocolate Marshmallow Torte with Cherry Vanilla Sauce
The Triad
Jody Morphis – Blue Denim (Greensboro): Cheerwine Duck Confit
Wilmington
Dean Neff – Seabird: Cheerwine Meyer Lemon and Bourbon Smash