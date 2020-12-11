x
Cheerwine recipes from chefs and mixologists across the state

The famous Carolina soda is being used in new and different ways.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — To give Southern families fresh inspiration for their holiday meals, Cheerwine has partnered with 11 talented Carolina chefs and mixologists to release Cheerwine recipes for everything from shortcakes to duck confit.

Cheerwine’s partners represent a range of styles -- from a BBQ pitmaster to one of the South’s most famous biscuit makers.

Locally, chef Jody Morphus of Blue Denim is featuring his duck confit with a reduced sauce that uses Cheerwine.

Each of the chefs created a recipe featuring Cheerwine, perfect to enjoy with one of the mixologist’s festive beverages starring Cheerwine Holiday Punch.

Asheville

Joe Nicol – Asheville mixologist: Carolina Christmas

Katey Ryder – Golden Pineapple: Ho Ho Retro Punch

Ashleigh Shanti – Benne on Eagle: Cheer Brine 

Charlotte 

Carrie Morey – Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit: Cheerwine Frosted and Cherry-soaked Shortcakes 

Greg Williams – What the Fries: Cheerwine Bread Pudding 

Adam Spears – Local Loaf: Cheerwine Pop Tarts

Charleston

Carrie Morey – Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit: Cheerwine Frosted and Cherry-soaked Shortcakes 

James Bolt – The Gin Joint: Everything Nice

Anthony DiBernardo – Swig & Swine: Cheerwine Char Sui

The Triangle 

Brandon Sharp - Hawthorne & Wood (Chapel Hill): Toasted Chocolate Marshmallow Torte with Cherry Vanilla Sauce

The Triad 

Jody Morphis – Blue Denim (Greensboro): Cheerwine Duck Confit 

Wilmington 

Dean Neff – Seabird: Cheerwine Meyer Lemon and Bourbon Smash

