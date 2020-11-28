Time to get that Christmas tree!

A chat with the experts on safety, picking the perfect tree and one family's love for the Christmas tree.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bruce Wagoner knows Christmas trees. His family has made them their life's work for multiple generations. So who better to tell us about how to pick the perfect one then Bruce.

"There are three things to look for. First, the dark green color. Second, the ends of the branches should bend and snap back in position. And last, pull your hand through the branch's end. If you don't pull off a bunch of needles then that one is a keeper," said Wagoner.

This season they are taking every precaution to keep their employees and their customers safe during these uncertain times.

"Everyone is wearing masks here and we are doing curbside delivery and in a limited range we even deliver the trees to the customer's home if need be," said Wagoner. "We will take their payment through our website and drop the tree off on their porch making it a truly contactless delivery."