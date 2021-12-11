Keep your life’s garden free of weed: Youday!

Coach LaMonte said we need to remove the mental weeds growing in our minds.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Whose thoughts are planted in your mind? I ask this question because so many of the thoughts I found myself dwelling on were thoughts I adopted. Not thoughts I formed.

I allowed the minds of others to become my mind. I stopped thinking for myself and limited my own creativity.

This has happened to the best of us. We lose ourselves while getting caught up in the minds of others.

I believe our minds are gardens. There are some weeds that look innocent but those weeds grow and are never planted by the gardener.

In an effort to protect the right growth the weeds must be removed because the nutrients needed for the right plants to grow are stolen by the weeds.

Now is the time to remove the weed thoughts planted by others and focus on the thoughts you planted. A weed may look like a plant but a weed is still a weed.