Feeling stressed? Try a painting party!

The Community Theater of Greensboro found a way to use creativity to temporarily escape the world.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all could use a break from reality these days. The headlines are a bit shall we say....heavy. Well, The Community Theater of Greensboro has a solution.

"We just thought that it was time to find a way to use your creativity and art to relieve stress during these times," continued theater director Roz Fulton, "So we decided that hanging out with friends, enjoying a glass of wine and painting would be a great release."

The theater practices social distancing between the participants and has created a great date night for couples, girls night out for friends and next up is family night!

"We decided that our next one would be one for the entire family. So we are inviting everyone from Grandma and Granddad to cousins and kiddos," said Fulton.