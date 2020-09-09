COVID-19 and the flu: how to protect yourself from getting sick this season

Everything you need to know about the convergence of cold and flu season and COVID-19.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the past six months you've heard a lot about COVID-19 but let's talk about the flu. Flu season peaks between December and February but we know we can start seeing cases as early as October and as late as May.

So, is it too early to get a flu shot? Will it last through the spring?

Dr. Stacey Blyth with Cone Health Medical Group's LeBauer Primary Care said get a flu shot and go ahead and get one now. Yes, it's partially because of COVID-19.

"So you're right, we're all worried about the late spring but if I'm just being a betting man, I guess, I would say I want to play my hand up early because I am very worried about the confluence of traditional coronavirus that starts to take up in the fall and COVID is a different animal but still in the family of viruses that typically start to hit us in early fall," Dr. Blyth said. "So we want to act like that's what it's going to do."

COVID-19, the virus we've all been dealing with for months, is part of a family of viruses called coronavirus. It's likely that you've had one. Dr. Blyth says it's what we consider the common cold. We know those peak during cold and flu season, therefore Dr. Blyth is expecting COVID-19 to also behave that way and we could possible see an uptick during the season.

That's why it's important that we do what we can to protect ourselves from the flu, so we don't have to deal with that on top of COVID-19.

"Since we probably won't have a reliable COVID vaccine for at least several months we need to cover what we can just so people are less compromised," Dr. Blythe said.

Dr. Blyth says the flu is serious and can be deadly while COVID-19 is ten times more deadly than that.

Your primary care doctor should have doses of the flu shot. You can also find them at pharmacies and the health department. Dr. Blyth says the CDC ordered extra vaccines this year knowing more people would need access to them.

The good news is, everything you're doing to protect yourself from COVID-19 will also protect you from the flu. That's washing your hands, wearing your mask and keeping a distance.

When it comes to testing for the flu and COVID-19, Dr. Blythe said she likes the idea of LabCorp's new duel test that promises to check for both and other respiratory viruses. She said she thinks it will be great for use in hospitals and inpatient care facilities but is waiting to see how it will work at her offices and outpatient clinics - mainly because of personal protective equipment.

"If it is [a deep nasal swab] and I don’t actually know yet we don’t have the PPE in our outpatient offices to be able to perform that testing and be able to also tell our patients, who want to be able to come in for ongoing care, we’ve created a safe environment for them," Dr. Blyth said.