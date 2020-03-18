CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready for another Earnhardt. Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, announced they are expecting the birth of their second child.

The announcement was made on Instagram, with their first child, Isla, saying she's going to be a big sister.

Amy also shared a video on Instagram of the moment she told Dale she was pregnant.

"Oh my god!" Dale said. "Is this a joke?"

The couple's first child was born in 2018, just months after Earnhardt retired from full-time racing and joined NBC Sports as a color analyst for their NASCAR broadcasts.

Congratulations to the Earnhardt family!

