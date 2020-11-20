Triad woman participates in quilt of unity comprised of mask scraps from all 50 states

The quilt is being sent to the White House. The goal is to show that people around the country can be united.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County woman is a part of a cool project that involves people from all over the country.

Regina Shaw quickly got to work making masks at the start of the pandemic.

"It was 13 hours a day, 8 hours a day, go go go go go. I couldn't get them out fast enough," Shaw said.

She was one of many across the country who stepped up to make masks for people in their communities.

"There was such a great need. I had an order for 600 masks one day and that's when I kind of joined that mask-making community and I was like help. I said 'Help I can't do this,'" Shaw said.

Through a Facebook group, Shaw was able to connect with other people who sew to get orders complete. That's also how she met Rachel Slone from Kentucky who stitched together a cool idea.

"I kind of just wanted it to be a representation of the work that everybody put in when there was a need," Slone said.

Slone started collecting mask scraps from someone in every state to complete a quilt. In the middle, it says "Kindness the thread that connects us all 2020."

The plan was to send it to the White House.

"I also wanted to focus on how unity can bring things together and just it can be uplifting at a time when things are kind of chaotic and scary," Slone said.

The quilt took about 6 months to complete.

Shaw's fabric has a special meaning. She found it at a thrift shop.

"So the fabric that I got matched the duvet cover that my son-in-law and my daughter purchased overseas in Norway," Shaw said.

A few years ago, the family was set to tour the White House, but Shaw's son-in-law couldn't at the time because he wasn't a citizen. But since the quilt is heading there, Shaw said it's almost like he is by proxy.

Sloan said she also asked everyone who sent in fabric how many masks they've made overall.

"There were 80 contributors and I thought, 'Oh well we might get like 80,000 or something like that but it represents over 1.5 million masks,'" Slone said.

Shaw said she felt blessed to a part of something bigger than herself. She added she hoped the project inspired others to spread positivity.

"Let's think a little bit more with our hearts. Let's love a little more. Let's care a little more. Let's try not to focus on the negativity," Shaw said.