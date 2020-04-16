HIGH POINT, N.C. — The owner of a High Point clothing store may be onto something. Monkees of High Point usually sells clothing both in store and online but recently they've added another element to the shelves. Face masks. But not just any old face masks. They stated out using fabric from their clothing but now they are branching out to include a huge assortment. Some for women and some for men. The camo seems to do well in the "guy" category!

If you want to check out what they have go to their website. They can ship it to you free of charge or you can do an in-store pick up.