Dewey's has a "Dewzy" of a treat for you

The Winston-Salem based institution opens a new store with a new spin.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It really all started in 1930. Dewey’s Bakery became a part of the Triad providing sweet treats for the families of Winston-Salem.

They were known for their cookies and cakes and as time went on, ice cream as well. Well, now they have combined the treats into one crazy concoction that is a "Dewzy" of a treat.

"Dewey’s Dewzy Bar combines everything that has made Dewey’s Bakery a beloved part of our community and presents it in a unique new way! Each Dewzy is filled with ingredients baked (and churned) fresh in-store throughout the day. From cake, to cookies, to ice cream, every piece is a homestyle treat," said store manager Jennifer Dube, "Our cakes are baked in the store all day long and made from only simple, premium ingredients."

The Dewzie features layer upon layer of ice cream, toppings and even cake.And don't forget that homemade ice cream.

"We had to bring an ingredient to our cookies and cakes that was every bit as special. Churning all day long, you’ll never find an ice cream this smooth, this rich or this fresh," continued Dube, "You might not want to put anything else in your Dewzy cup!"