Do you need insurance for your podcast?

Alliance Insurance discusses the risks involved in having a podcast and how to protect yourself.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It seems like everyone has a podcast these days but something came up in conversation recently as someone asked "Can you get sued over a podcast and how can you protect yourself?" Believe it or not, podcast insurance is actually a thing.

"So, there are two tiers to podcast insurance," said Alliance Insurance agent Eddie Munoz, "The first, or coverage A, is a regular liability policy in case someone gets hurt while they are on your premises where you record your show. Coverage B deals with copyright issues and sometimes you must add a supplemental policy to cover libel or slander."

These policies are there to stop you from owing fees in potential lawsuits. You may not hear very much about podcast lawsuits it only takes one time for you to be stung financially. The cost varies but the old adage of better safe than sorry still holds true.