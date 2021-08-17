Don't settle for love | Handling problems in the best way

Learn common reasons people settle for bad behavior in relationships

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Being in a relationship can be wonderful. But, once you settle into a relationship, you might settle for things that don’t make you happy. They want to shake up the relationship so that you get out of a rut. Some people aren’t sure how to handle the situation because they don’t want things to worsen.

A common reason that people settle for questionable behavior or boredom is that they don’t want their partner to think that they’re complaining, being unappreciative, or lose the relationship. They don’t want to be alone. They believe that saying anything that can rock the boat is better left unsaid. But, they tend not to be as happy as they could be.

A common mistake that people make when trying to shake up the status quo is treating your partner the way you’d want them to treat you. You think about what changes you’d like that would make the situation better. You think from your viewpoint, “if it were me, then …” This mindset can lead to further problems because it doesn’t consider your partner’s needs. For example, maybe you’d want your partner to compliment you more. In reality, compliments aren’t as meaningful to them as spending time together.

To change the status quo, talk to your partner about what you’re noticing, how it makes you feel, what you’d like to see happen, and why the changes would be good for your relationship.