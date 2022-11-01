Downtown Greensboro's unsung heroes

The downtown Greensboro Ambassador program helps people navigate restaurants and attractions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — They are truly the unsung heroes of Downtown Greensboro and are always ready to help out with just about anything.

"We were developed with the idea of helping people with anything from finding a particular restaurant to just simply helping someone load or unload their car," said Operations Manager Shawn Eisenbach, "The idea is that we patrol the streets of Downtown Greensboro and offer any assistance we can. Even if it's an emergency situation."

That has been the case on several occasions. Eisenbach has even witnessed some himself.

"I was standing with a lady offering some advice to her about downtown and answering some questions when suddenly we heard a loud bang," continued Eisenbach, "And come to find out a wreck had just happened near us. So I went over to offer any help I could and call the police."

"One of our ambassadors, Daniel, was in a downtown park one day and noticed a gentleman slumped over on the bench. He asked him if he was ok and the man complained of pain that sounded like he was having a heart attack," Eisenbach continued, "And sure enough he was. So Daniel called 911 and got him some medical help. That's another box we check off as well."

The ambassadors work different hours most days.

Monday-Thursday:

8:00 a.m – 7:45 p.m.

Friday:

8:00 a.m. -10:45 p.m.

Saturday:

11:00 a.m. – 10:45 p.m.

Sunday: