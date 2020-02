GREENSBORO, N.C. — Drew always tells her father that she wanted to be, as she says, a YouTube Kid. So she came up with a drink that's easy to make and kids will love it!

Drew's lemon lime fizz is sure to be a hit and its kid friendly.

All you need is fresh lemons, limes some simple syrup and soda water.

Check out Drew's video. Get ready for cute overload, by the way.