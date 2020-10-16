From scouting to sports, a one-stop registration

The Winston-Salem Dash is sponsoring a drive-thru registration that's covid friendly.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — When parents register their kids for sports or even scouting they want to meet the organizers in person to get a feel for what it will be like. That's hard to do with a pandemic but the Winston-Salem Dash has it figured out.

This Sunday they will sponsor a drive-thru registration event with safety in mind.

“Many of the youth-serving organizations in our area have been unable to recruit new members and athletes due to area schools being online and not having the ability to interact with families at school open houses and parent nights. We are excited to assist these groups by connecting them with families at Truist Stadium,” said Dash President C.J. Johnson.

The event will feature:

Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA : Cub Scouts welcomes boys and girls enrolled in Kindergarten through 5th grades - ages 5-10 and Scouts BSA welcomes boys and girls fifth grade through high school.

: Cub Scouts welcomes boys and girls enrolled in Kindergarten through 5th grades - ages 5-10 and Scouts BSA welcomes boys and girls fifth grade through high school. YWCA of Northwest North Carolina : Offering youth opportunities for Winter Basketball and other sports.

: Offering youth opportunities for Winter Basketball and other sports. NC Fusion- offering youth opportunities in soccer, lacrosse, and field hockey

Guests will be required to stay in their cars and wear masks as they make their way through the activity fair. Families will have the opportunity to pick up information and ask questions of each organization. In addition to sharing information about youth activities, the Winston-Salem Dash will be giving away free Dash hats to each car and all families will have the opportunity to register to win tickets to a 2021 Dash baseball game.