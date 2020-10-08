Earthquake creates collective experience - My 2 Cents

For a moment Sunday morning, we were all united. Nobody was arguing over the earthquake. There were no sides. Nothing to debate. It was a shared experience.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s time for ‘My 2 Cents.’

I woke up Sunday to a text from a friend who lives across the street – it said, “We just had an earthquake I’m pretty sure. My whole bed shook and my dresser mirror. Ragan felt it too.”

I, completely unaware and realizing whatever happened I slept through it, immediately went to Twitter. My feed was flooded with, “Did you feel it?” “I felt it.” “Look at this damage.”

Honestly, I was bummed that I was not a part of this. Who sleeps through an earthquake?! Apparently, me.

Even though I didn’t feel the shaking, I certainly felt like I was part of this. Instantly I saw photos and videos of the quake and its aftermath online. I read people’s experiences. I talked to more friends and family who felt it.

It was no doubt scary for those close to the epicenter. It could have been something serious and earthquakes are inherently dangerous. But, just for a moment Sunday morning… we were all united by it. Nobody was arguing over the earthquake. There were no sides. Nothing to debate. It was a shared experience that actually brought people together.