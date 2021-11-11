A new elevator 'king' takes the throne in NC

His name may not rhyme like his predecessor Cherie Berry, but Josh Dobson is here to make sure your elevator ride is safe.

RALEIGH, N.C. — For 20 years, North Carolinians shared an elevator ride with a familiar face. The so-called 'elevator queen,' Cherie Berry.

She's passed her crown on after not seeking reelection in 2020. Voters chose Josh Dobson to fill her shoes, but still, many riders want to know who he is.

"You see a picture on an elevator, but beyond that I'm a pretty normal guy," Dobson said.

Born and raised in Western Carolina, Dobson is a true North Carolinian who loves his family, friends, country music and sports.

"My wife Valerie and daughter Kennedy keep me humble and let me know where my priorities are," Dobson said.

After serving as McDowell County Commissioner and four terms in the State House, he was sworn in as Labor Commissioner in January. Former Commissioner Berry helped guide him through the ups and downs of this year.

"She's just been great and helpful anyway that she could be," Dobson said.

He said while it's sometimes hard to follow in her footsteps, his experienced team keeps him on a successful track.

"We have a lot of the same staff when it comes to the elevator inspectors and our elevators in North Carolina will be safe," Dobson said.

WFMY's Stacey Spivey asked Dobson if he will now become the 'elevator king.'

"That's taken on a life on its own on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok especially. So if that's how North Carolinians want to go with it I'm game," Dobson said.