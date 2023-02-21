Greensboro woman competes in Miss Plus America Pageant with her daughter and niece

After overcoming homelessness, Crystal Jefferson of Greensboro is using her story to inspire other women along with her niece and daughter.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crystal Jefferson of Greensboro loves to instill strength and courage in young women. Especially, in her niece and daughter.

“I enjoy seeing people discover their true passions, their strengths, and using their strengths to overcome obstacles.”

It was overcoming her own obstacles that encouraged her to compete in the North Carolina Plus America Pageant in 2022. The pageant is a community service and empowerment platform with a mission to motivate plus-size women and teen girls to embrace their inner “Queen.”

“In 2015, I was in a homeless shelter with my daughter because of a domestic violence situation,” Jefferson. “I have a master’s degree, I was divorced, and I thought I was a statistic. I did not see there was a restart for me.”

Jefferson’s ability to rebuild her life inspired her pageant platform “Beautiful Beginnings” which earned her first runner-up.

This March, Jefferson is rejoining the competition to represent Greensboro along with two of her favorite girls. She said this will make them the first African American mother-daughter-niece trio to compete in the same pageant system in different categories.

As the trio prepares to hit the stage, Daughter Sarah Jefferson and Niece Alyssa Patrick wish to inspire others to always believe and never lose hope.

“I want to send a message to help people know that they don’t have to be afraid to do anything or that they can be themselves and they don’t have to be shy to do things,” Patrick said.

“My platform is 'Shine Bright Like a Diamond',” Sarah Jefferson said. “Letting your inner beauty shine, different shapes, and sizes because that shouldn’t stop you from being the queen and king you’re destined to be.”