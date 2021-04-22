Feeding the hungry one bowl at a time

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After taking a break last year The 20th annual "Empty Bowls" event is back.
"Usually we have a big in-person event and everyone purchases a handcrafted donated bowl and they get a wonderful meal of various items including a tasty soup in the bowl but this year is different," said Reedy Mensh of Second Harvest, "This go around it is a drive-thru where staff members will bring the bowl and the pre-packaged meal right to your car."
Pre-made orders will include a selected soup, bread, dessert, and a handmade pottery bowl.
The event is on April 28th at Bridger Field House in Winston-Salem. Pick-up times are between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
You can buy tickets on their website.