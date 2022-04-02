Fighting cancer through healthcare opportunities and research

Novant Health oncologist Dr. Elizabeth Skinner breaks down the issues surrounding this disease.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Today is World Cancer Day and this year’s theme, Close the Care Gap, is focused on understanding and recognizing the inequities in cancer care around the globe. To put it simply, inequity in cancer care can cost lives and people who seek cancer care can experience a variety of non-medical barriers including income, education, access to care, and even discrimination.

Across the country, COVID-19 has also caused delays in cancer screenings and is leading to a rise in advanced-stage cancer diagnosis, especially for low-income people of color.

"Novant Health is focused on closing those gaps in care. Even before the pandemic, we began to strategically place clinics in our communities to address access and equity," said oncologist Dr. Elizabeth Skinner, "Outside of providing screenings and medical care, these clinics also help to address other drivers of health such as housing, food, job, and transportation insecurity."

Another question people want to know about is the recent advances in cancer research and possibly finding a cure.