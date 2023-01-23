Fighting homelessness in Forsyth County

The United Way is looking for volunteers to help them find and locate areas where homelessness is high.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Homeless Point-in-Time Count is a one-day, unduplicated count of sheltered and unsheltered homeless individuals and families in Forsyth County.

The count, coordinated by United Way of Forsyth County and the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Continuum of Care to End Homelessness, helps determine the extent of homelessness in our community. The data collected is used to plan services for the homeless throughout the year.

Volunteers are needed to help with the identification and counting of people who are sleeping outside on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in Winston-Salem and the surrounding areas. Volunteers will be organized into groups of four to six. Two shifts are available, 9:00 pm-midnight and 1:00 a.m.- 4:00 a.m.

Organizers will be assembling bags of necessities to hand out to homeless men and women and are seeking donations of blankets, winter hats, scarves, hand warmers, individual tissue packets, sunscreen, personal hygiene items (small bottles of shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant), bottled water, canned foods with pop-tops or pre-packaged food, and plastic utensils.