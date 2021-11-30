Firefighters get big thank yous from little hearts

The pre-K class at Shoals Elementary School near Pilot Mountain say thank you through social media.

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — When the kids in the pre-k class at Shoals Elementary School came to school this week they had lots of questions about what was happening around their community.

"They were asking things like why do firemen wear helmets or what are they doing to get the fire under control?" said principal Kelly Waters, "We used this as a teaching moment to get some of these real-world conversations going."

Once they found out that the firefighters put their lives on the line for others they asked their teacher if they could say thank you. The teacher went straight to social media.

"They decided to hand draw and color a banner for all the firefighters to see that complimented them on their work," continued Waters, "Then they posted it on Facebook. The response was huge! They got lots of positive comments and that made the students so happy and put big smiles on their faces"