Former Panthers Topcat helping aspiring dancers

Former Carolina Panthers TopCat Jasmine Neely launched a business to help aspiring dancers achieve their dreams of reaching the NFL or NBA.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jasmine Neely is taking what she learned as an NFL cheerleader and making a difference for aspiring dancers in the Carolinas.

Neely helped launch The Professional Cheerleader while she was one of the Carolina Panthers' TopCats as a response to the number of people interested in getting into professional sports.

"I was dancing with them," Neely said. "And I started realizing how many people would ask me for audition advice."

The Professional Cheerleader's mission is to help those who would love to be on the field one day, whether it's the NFL, NBA or other professional sports leagues.

"I'm here because dance is my passion," Lawren Jackson said. "I love to dance, and I want to be better as a dancer. I'm here to, kind of like, shake up my skills and learn as much as I can."

Neely decided to team up with Janel Joyner, a friend and former teammate, to start Jas & Janel Bootcamps.

"What we're trying to do is help young ladies achieve their dreams of dancing or cheering in the pros," Joyner said. "Because dance is our passion. That's number one. But number two, we believe in helping others achieve their dreams just as someone helped us do this."

Neely and Joyner both grew up dancing at BB Dance Productions, the first Black dance studio in Charlotte. They went on to dance at UNC Chapel Hill before going pro. Neely started with the Panthers, while Joyner was with the Charlotte Bobcats.

"These two women have a lot of experience, whether you want to go for the NFL or NBA," Amber Pininix said. "I'm here with the boot camp to chase my dreams of becoming a professional cheerleader. I believe this program will bring me closer to my dreams."

In addition to dance, Jas & Janel teach interview skills, resume building and explain how aspiring dancers should dress for interviews. They also teach dancers about hair, makeup and photography. Basically everything they'll need to join a professional sports team.

"Our goal is to provide you with the whole package before walking out the door so that you can walk straight into those auditions and be ready," Joyner said.

"I danced in the collegiate level," Jackson said. "Now I want to do professional. I've learned how to be really confident, how to know how to keep a smile on my face and focus and just have fun."

For Neely, the opportunity to give back is the most important aspect of starting her own business.

"I'm able to share what has helped me in an audition process and also build the confidence of many women in the Charlotte community and around the world," she said.

Neely has also started her own podcast, The ImPerfect Cheerleader.

For more information on Neely's company or boot camps, click here.

